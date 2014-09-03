Sept 3 Power Price SA :

* Said on Tuesday it reported its shareholder Piotr Skawinski sold 2 million of company's shares decreasing his ownership from a 7.73 pct stake to a 0.38 pct stake

* Said shares of nominal value of 0.10 zlotys per share were sold for total price of 200,000 zlotys

* Said that following the transaction Piotr Skawinski owns 10,001 company's shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: