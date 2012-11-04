NEW YORK Nov 4 The number of homes and
businesses still without power nearly a week after Hurricane
Sandy fell to 1.9 million on Sunday morning, down from 2.5
million the previous afternoon, although a quarter of New Jersey
and almost a tenth of New York remained in the dark, the
Department of Energy said.
At its peak, more than 8.5 million customers were without
power after Sandy tore across the greater New York City area.
Most of those in other states have been restored, but nearly 1
million in New Jersey and almost 730,000 in New York state are
still without power as a cold front threatens the area.
(Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by David Gregorio)