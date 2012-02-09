BELGRADE Feb 9 BELGRADE, Feb 9
Serbia ordered the state-run EPS utility on Thursday
to cut power to more than 200 industrial customers to help
prevent the power grid from collapsing during one of the worst
cold spells in decades, EPS said.
A cold spell has hit the Balkans in the past two weeks and
has lifted power consumption to record highs across the region,
forcing its utilities to boost imports to meet soaring demand
that is straining electricity transmission systems.
"EPS has started to apply the government order in an urgent
manner...only the industrial consumers whose production is of
vital interest and require lengthy halting procedure will be
excluded," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn, Editing by
William Hardy)