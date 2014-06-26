SEJONG, South Korea, June 26 South Korea said on Thursday its power supply will be stable this summer thanks to addition of new power generating capacity before the peak season, and fewer closed nuclear power plants.

Asia's fourth-largest economy has campaigned to curb power demand in the peak summer and winter seasons over the past nearly two years to avoid blackouts after series of nuclear reactor shutdowns since late 2012 due to a safety scandal.

But this summer's power-saving campaign will be scaled down, Chae Hee-bong, director general for energy industry policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, told a briefing. The summer season in South Korea runs from July through August.

The energy ministry said in a statement peak demand around the third week of August will be 79,000 megawatt (MW), about 1,000 MW lower than a year ago, with smaller cooling demand forecast, and about 5,500 MW lower than total capacity.

The ministry statement said nine power-generating plants - mainly gas-based - with a combined capacity of 4,370 MW would be completed before the peak season. It also noted this summer's temperatures were forecast to be lower than last year's.

Of the country's 23 nuclear reactors, two will be offline for maintenance, compared with five shut a year ago, the statement said.

South Korea has been under pressure to lower its usage of nuclear power after the safety scandal and as neighbouring Japan struggles to clean up after the Fukushima disaster.

In January, South Korea formally adopted a lower target for nuclear power, but still plans to double its nuclear capacity over the next two decades as its state-run industry builds at least 16 new domestic reactors and pushes for overseas sales.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), operates the reactors which supplies about a third of the country's power. (Additional reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)