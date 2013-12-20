* German company says has no knowledge of any investigation

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 EnBW, Germany's third-biggest utility, said on Friday it had no knowledge of any suspicion by authorities that it had any involvement in possible tax fraud related to power trading, responding to a newspaper report mentioning the company.

"EnBW has no knowledge of any grounds for suspicion about EnBW, or any investigations being carried out," it said in a statement.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily said German and European investigators were looking into networks of power and gas trading companies to establish whether they were guilty of so-called carousel fraud.

Carousel fraud involves a buyer importing into one European Union member state from another a contract for goods free of value-added tax (VAT).

The buyer then does not sell it for consumption in the given home market but onwards to an untraceable series of companies in an agreed chain, which ultimately exports it again, pocketing a rebate from tax authorities. Cross-border trades in the EU are not taxed.

Karlsruhe-based EnBW said it had contacted the relevant prosecutor in Mannheim, Baden-Wuerttemberg state, in response to the story and had been assured there was no probe under way.

Prosecutors in Stuttgart, the state's capital, also are not pursuing any probes into power trading that involve EnBW, said a spokeswoman for the prosecutors' office there.

Because power trading is paper-based and cross-border, fraudulent behaviour is hard for investigators to chase in the 28-country bloc.

VAT fraud cases rocked the EU carbon trading sector in 2009 and 2010 and officials warned then that areas such as power and gas could also become targets.

To stop fraud, the European Commission is introducing so-called reverse charge procedures for various sectors, which transfer liability for VAT administration to the buyer from the seller. For power and gas, this came into force in Germany on Sept. 1.

A spokeswoman for Germany's Federal Office of Criminal Investigation in Wiesbaden said there were probes into possible power and gas market cases by various local prosecutors in which tax authorities and crime investigators were participating.

She did not elaborate or mention localities or parties involved. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Thorsten Severin; Editing by Dale Hudson)