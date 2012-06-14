* Says traders do not take much care of credit risk
By Maciej Onoszko and Maja Zuvela
PRAGUE, June 14 Another central and eastern
Europe power trader could go bust if operators continue to
underestimate risk management, the CEO of the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe (PXE) said.
"I think that risk management is probably the most
underestimated part of the trading and I would not be surprised
if we see another shutdown," David Kucera told Reuters on
Thursday on the sidelines of a conference on power trading.
Korlea Invest went bust in March, stopping power deliveries
to wholesale customers in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia,
Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania after its bank cut the
firm's funding.
Like most traders in the region, Korlea made most of its
trades in the over-the-counter market, which does not offer the
same kind of counter-party risk protection as exchanges.
"It would not surprise me because there are so many
transactions and these transactions are not checked and nobody
knows what kind of liquidity is there in these markets," said
Kucera.
He said regulation in a move towards the clearing of the
transaction would be a good thing "because if someone bigger
than Korlea, somebody who was very active on the market, goes
down, that could really start a domino effect.
"Let's hope that would not happen...it would be a very big
issue for market liberalisation," he added.
Kucera said the trade volumes on the PXE had not changed
much from the previous year. "If you look at day to day volumes
you will realise that volumes are coping the same pattern."
The bourse cleared 3 million MWh of electricity in 2011.
"If the pattern lasts I think the liquidity should increase
in the coming months and follow last year's results and we think
the liquidity will be very much the same as last year," he said.
Central and eastern Europe offers traders a potentially
lucrative place to trade power but fragmented national power
markets and a lack of liquidity stands in the way.
(Editing by James Jukwey)