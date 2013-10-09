TORONTO Oct 9 Paul Desmarais Sr., the
controlling shareholder of conglomerate Power Corp of Canada
and one of Canada's richest and most well-connected
businessmen, has died at the age of 86.
Desmarais, a self-made billionaire who took control of
Montreal-based Power Corp in 1968 and served as its chairman and
chief executive officer from 1968 to 1996, died late on Tuesday,
the company said. It did not disclose the cause of death.
"Mr. Desmarais contributed greatly to turning Power
Corporation into an international management and holding company
with interests across North America, Europe and Asia," the
company said in a statement.
Born in Sudbury, Ontario in 1927, Desmarais remade the
former hydroelectric company into a conglomerate with holdings
in transportation, communications and financial services.
According to Canadian Business magazine, Desmarais was
Canada's 7th-richest person in 2012 with a net worth of C$4.4
billion ($4.26 billion). According to Reuters data, he held 15.5
percent of Power Corp's shares at his death.
Power currently controls a sizable financial services empire
through its Power Financial subsidiary, which holds
controlling stakes in insurer Great-West Lifeco, asset
manager IGM Financial and Switzerland's Pargesa Holding
SA.
Desmarais was also known for his political connections in
Canada and abroad.
Former Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin was president of
Power subsidiary Canada Steamship Lines in the 1970s and
eventually bought the company from Power. Former Prime Minister
Jean Chretien sat on the board of another Power subsidiary in
the 1980s and his daughter married Desmarais' son Andre.
Desmarais was also reportedly close to former French
President Nicolas Sarkozy.
After stepping down as Power Corp's top executive in 1996,
his sons Paul Jr and Andre became co-CEOs and split the titles
of chairman and deputy chairman. Paul Sr remained on the board
and at his death was serving as chairman of Power's executive
committee.