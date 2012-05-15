* Q1 operating profit C$0.45 vs year earlier C$0.47
* Analyst says earnings can be "lumpy"
* Shares up 0.7 pct
(Adds details, analyst's comments)
May 15 Power Corp of Canada's net
operating profit edged lower in the first quarter as results at
its financial services subsidiary, Power Financial, dipped, the
holding company said on Tuesday.
Power, which is controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family,
had operating earnings of C$209 million ($209 million), or 45
Canadian cents a share, down from C$218 million, or 47 Canadian
cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Power Corp's main asset is a majority stake in Power
Financial Corp, which in turn owns majority stakes in
Canada's No. 2 insurer, Great-West Lifeco, and Canada's
biggest asset manager, IGM Financial, and a major stake
in Swiss-based Pargesa Holding SA.
Subsidiaries contributed C$244 million to Power Corp's
operating earnings, down 1.6 percent from C$248 million for the
first quarter of 2011, the company said.
The company reported a net charge from corporate activities
of C$23 million, compared with a net charge of C$20 million in
the corresponding period of 2011.
Net earnings were C$264 million, or 57 Canadian cents a
share, up from C$216 million, or 47 Canadian cents a share, a
year earlier.
"Power Corporation reported first-quarter fully diluted
operating earnings per share of C$0.45, below the C$0.50 that we
would have expected now that Great-West, IGM, and Pargesa have
reported. The shortfall versus our estimate was driven by the
corporate sector which is lumpy in nature," RBC Capital Markets
analyst Andre-Philippe Hardy said in a research note.
Shares in Power Corp were up 0.7 percent at midday on
Tuesday at C$24.70 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)