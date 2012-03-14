March 14 Power Corp of Canada's
quarterly profit rose 37 percent on stronger results at its
financial services subsidiary, the holding company said on
Wednesday.
Power, which is controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family,
earned C$314 million ($316.7 million), or 68 Canadian cents a
share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with a year-earlier
profit of C$229 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share.
Earlier on Wednesday, the company's 66-percent-owned Power
Financial subsidiary reported a 37 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit, helped by the release of a litigation
provision at its Great-West Lifeco subsidiary.
($1=$0.99 Canadian )
