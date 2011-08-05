TORONTO Aug 5 Power Corp of Canada (POW.TO) said on Friday its second-quarter profit more than doubled, topping estimates, due to a stronger contribution from its financial subsidiary.

Power, the parent company of Power Financial (PWF.TO), earned C$356 million ($363 million), or 77 Canadian cents a share, up from C$165 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected, on average, a profit of 59 Canadian cents a share.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)