Oct 28 Hurricane Irene and weaker
weather-related energy demand hurt quarterly results at some
U.S. power utilities, which gave mixed signals for the coming
year on uncertain global economic conditions.
While Dominion Resources and Calpine Corp
posted lower quarterly profit hurt by higher costs,
Constellation Energy Group Inc posted a profit below
expectations.
In contrast, other power utilities posted strong quarterly
results earlier this week helped by a pick-up in industrial
sales and rate hikes.
Dominion, which faced major outages due to Hurricane Irene,
said it was affected by lower weather-related sales in its
regulated electric service business, and lower contributions
from producer services.
But the Richmond, Virginia-based company shrugged off the
weakness by saying it expects annual operating earnings per
share growth of 5-6 percent beginning next year.
The producer and transporter of energy, which operates a
natural gas storage system with 947 billion cubic feet of
storage capacity, is betting on projects that would be ready by
2012.
Smaller peer Calpine is conservative about the coming year
and expects financial growth only in 2013.
"This is an unprecedented time in the power generation
industry on both the environmental and competitive market
fronts," Calpine Chief Executive Jack Fusco said.
Houston-based Calpine's lower commodity margins affected
third-quarter earnings.
Constellation Energy, which is to be acquired by Exelon Corp
, posted an estimates-lagging profit hurt by higher
costs, as it struggled to restore power after outages.
