FEB 10 Power company Calpine Corp
posted a fourth-quarter loss, on an adjusted basis, hurt by
lower commodity margins and reduced income tax benefits but
tightened its outlook for the year backed by more customers
switching from coal to gas.
Fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $13 million, or 3 cents
per share, compared with $24 million, or 5 cents per share, a
year ago.
Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $43 million, compared
with a profit of $62 million.
The company expects adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.6 billion to $1.72
billion for the year.
It had earlier forecast EBIDTA of $1.55 billion to $1.75
billion.
Smaller peer Alliant Energy Corp cut its earnings
outlook as it decided to shed its RMT unit this year.
For 2012, Alliant cut its earnings forecast to $2.75 to
$3.05 per share from its earlier view of $2.80 to $3.10.
The company has said problems with a subcontractor at RMT,
which provides environment-friendly energy solutions, has led to
"significant additional costs" at the unit. The subsidiary has
filed a suit against the subcontractor.
