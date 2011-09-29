MUMBAI, Sept 29 India's state-run Power Finance Corp has picked RBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to set up an offshore medium-term notes programme, a company source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Earlier this month the company had received the central bank's approval to raise $1 billion via offshore medium-term notes, which will mark its debut in the international bond market.

The borrowing will be utilised for funding power projects financed by the company, the source added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)