May 14 Canadian financial services company Power Financial reported a flat quarterly profit on Monday as higher insurance earnings were offset by slower sales of mutual funds.

The Montreal-based company said it earned C$372 million ($372 million), or 52 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with C$370 million, or 52 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

(Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)