May 14 Canadian financial services company Power
Financial reported a flat quarterly profit on Monday as
higher insurance earnings were offset by slower sales of mutual
funds, but gains from the sale of two European assets bolstered
the bottom line.
The Montreal-based company said it had an operating profit
of C$372 million ($372 million), or 52 Canadian cents a share,
in the first quarter, compared with C$370 million, or 52
Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.
But profit was up another C$83 million, to C$455 million or
64 Canadian cents a share, when gains from the partial sale of
wine and spirits maker Pernod Ricard and French chemical
producer Arkema are included in the results. The gain compares
with a charge of C$2 million in the first quarter of 2011.
Power Financial owns majority stakes in Canada's No. 2
insurer, Great-West Lifeco, and Canada's biggest asset
manager, IGM Financial.
Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Great-West said earlier this month
it earned C$451 million, or 47.5 Canadian cents a share, in the
first quarter. Its contribution to Power Financial's operating
earnings was C$306 million, up from C$284 million a year
earlier.
IGM profts fell 3.7 percent to C$200 million or 78 cents per
share, down from C$211 million or 81 cents per share in the
prior year. Its contribution to Power Financial's operating
earnings was C$114 million, compared with C$121 million for the
corresponding period in 2011.
Power Financial's stock was little changed in midday trade
on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$27.07.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
