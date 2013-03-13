Morgan Stanley gave some clients incorrect tax information
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
(In today's story, corrects year-earlier adjusted earnings per share in second paragraph, adds "operating earnings" in lead for Great-West)
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's Power Financial Corp said on Wednesday profit fell in the fourth quarter as earnings at its IGM Financial mutual funds unit dipped and operating earnings at its Great-West Lifeco insurance unit were little changed.
The Montreal-based company said it had operating earnings of C$406 million ($396 million), or 57 Canadian cents a share, down from C$422 million, or 60 Canadian cents, in the same quarter a year earlier.
($1 = 1.0254 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frank McGurty and Bob Burgdorfer)
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Feb 27 A federal judge on Monday certified a class-action lawsuit accusing the big U.S. debt collector Midland Funding LLC of violating New York usury laws by charging thousands of struggling borrowers interest rates above 25 percent when trying to collect.
DETROIT, Feb 27 Japan's Takata Corp on Monday removed a major obstacle to its potential sale or restructuring, pleading guilty in a U.S. federal court to a felony charge as part of a $1 billion settlement that included compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty airbag inflators.