Morgan Stanley gave some clients incorrect tax information
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
(Corrects year-earlier adjusted earnings per share in second paragraph, updates share move in sixth paragraph.)
TORONTO, March 13 Power Financial Corp said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profit fell as earnings at its IGM Financial mutual funds unit dipped and earnings at its Great-West Lifeco insurance operation dropped.
The Montreal-based company said operating earnings fell to C$406 million ($396 million), or 57 Canadian cents a share, from C$422 million, or 60 Canadian cents, in the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of 58 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Power Financial, controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family through its Power Corp holding company, also owns a major stake in Swiss-based Pargesa Holding SA.
On an operating basis, Great-West contributed C$337 million to Power Financial's profit, down from C$342 million, while IGM contributed C$106 million, down from C$113 million.
Shares of Power Financial fell 77 cents to C$28.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0254 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frank McGurty, Jeffrey Benkoe and Bob Burgdorfer)
