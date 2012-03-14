TORONTO, March 14 Power Financial's quarterly profit rose 37 percent, helped by the release of a litigation provision at its Great-West Lifeco insurance subsidiary, the company said on Wednesday.

Power Financial, a unit of Canadian conglomerate Power Corp , earned C$533 million ($538 million), or 75 Canadian cents a share, in the fourth quarter, up from C$389 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

Excluding items, operating profit was 60 Canadian cents a share. Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of 59 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting By Cameron French Editing by Peter Galloway)