TORONTO, March 14 Power Financial's
quarterly profit rose 37 percent, helped by the release
of a litigation provision at its Great-West Lifeco
insurance subsidiary, the company said on Wednesday.
Power Financial, a unit of Canadian conglomerate Power Corp
, earned C$533 million ($538 million), or 75 Canadian
cents a share, in the fourth quarter, up from C$389 million, or
55 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.
Excluding items, operating profit was 60 Canadian cents a
share. Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of 59
Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
