BRIEF-Facebook says businesses in US will be able to post job openings
* Facebook - businesses in us will be able to post job openings, their future employees will be able to find those posts on their page or in new jobs bookmark
* Operating EPS C$0.60 vs est C$0.59
* Profit boosted by release of litigation reserve
* Shares up 3.3 pct (Adds details, background)
TORONTO, March 14 Power Financial's quarterly profit rose 37 percent, helped by the release of a litigation provision at its Great-West Lifeco subsidiary, the company said on Wednesday.
The Montreal-based company earned C$533 million ($538 million), or 75 Canadian cents a share, in the fourth quarter, up from C$389 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.
Excluding items, operating profit was 60 Canadian cents a share. Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of 59 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Power Financial, which is controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family through its Power Corp holding company, also owns a majority interest in Canadian mutual fund company IGM Financial and a major stake in Swiss-based Pargesa Holding SA.
Profit was boosted by a C$88 million gain related to a reduction in litigation provisions originally taken by Great-West in 2010.
On an operating basis, Great-West contributed C$342 million to Power Financial's profit, up from C$319 million, while IGM contributed C$113 million, down from C$119 million.
Shares of the company were up 3.3 percent at C$29.26 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, making most of the gain prior to the mid-morning earnings release.
($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French Editing by Peter Galloway and Rob Wilson)
* Facebook - businesses in us will be able to post job openings, their future employees will be able to find those posts on their page or in new jobs bookmark
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
* Realogy and Guaranteed Rate enter into mortgage origination joint venture agreement