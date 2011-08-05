Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q2 EPS C$0.72 vs analyst estimate of C$0.62
* Higher profit at insurance, mutual fund units
* Parent Power Corp also tops estimates (Adds price target cut, wraps in Power Corp results)
TORONTO, Aug 5 Power Financial Corp's (PWF.TO) quarterly profit rose 20 percent due to stronger results at its insurance and mutual fund subsidiaries, the company said on Friday.
The Winnipeg-based holding company's results also contributed to a doubling of profit at its parent, Power Corp (POW.TO), which also reported second-quarter results on Friday.
Both are part of the financial and communications empire controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family.
Power Financial earned a net C$507 million ($517 million), or 72 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter. That was up from C$422 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
The result, driven mainly by gains at insurance subsidiary Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO), topped analysts' expectations of a profit of 62 Canadian cents per share.
Power Financial owns 68 percent of Great-West and also holds 57 percent of IGM Financial (IGM.TO), Canada's largest mutual fund company.
Despite the stronger profit, analyst Andre-Philippe Hardy of RBC Capital Markets cut his 12-month share-price target on the company to C$33 from C$35 to reflect expectations of lower earnings from Great-West and IGM in 2012.
Power Corp. earned C$356 million, or 77 Canadian cents a share, up from C$165 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before quarter.
The result topped analysts' expectations of a profit of 59 Canadian cents a share.
Power Financial's shares eased 1 Canadian cent at C$27.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, while Power Corp slipped 6 Canadian cents to C$24.12.
($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)
