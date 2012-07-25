UPDATE 1-Saipem stays glum on year ahead
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
MUMBAI, July 25 State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India plans to raise 60 billion to 70 billion rupees ($1.07 billion to $1.25 billion) via domestic bonds in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 2013, said R. T. Agarwal, director finance, on Wednesday.
The funds would be used to support the company's capital expenditure of 200 billion rupees planned for this year, he said.
The company may raise $250 million to $300 million in overseas bonds as well, if markets conditions are favourable, he said. ($1 = 56.16 rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Anand Basu)
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.