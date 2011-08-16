MUMBAI Aug 16 Power Grid Corp , an Indian state-run transmission utility, is planning to borrow at least 10 billion rupees ($220 million) via bonds, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The company will issue bonds with maturity in 2030, with staggered redemptions from 2016, the source said.

Power Grid will meet bankers this week and finalise the coupon rate, said the source.

The issue is likely to open on Aug. 23 and close on Aug. 25, the source said.

The bonds are rated AAA/Stable by CRISIL and LAAA by ICRA. ($1= 45.4 rupees)

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)