UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Powerland AG :
* Secures loan of 200 million renminbi ($32.13 million)
* Loan bears a fixed interest rate of 9 pct per annum and has a term of one year
* Funds will be used to pay back bank loans and to fund working capital and other business activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2256 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources