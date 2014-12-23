Dec 23 Powerland AG :

* Secures loan of 200 million renminbi ($32.13 million)

* Loan bears a fixed interest rate of 9 pct per annum and has a term of one year

* Funds will be used to pay back bank loans and to fund working capital and other business activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2256 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)