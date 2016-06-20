LONDON, June 20 French energy bourse Powernext
and Austria's Central European Gas Hub (CEGH) trading platform
have agreed to develop the Austrian and central and eastern
European (CEE) gas markets together, they said on Monday.
Under the agreement, all spot and futures products for the
Austrian gas market available on the CEGH platform will be
offered on the pan-European PEGAS platform and operated
according to Powernext rules.
Current CEGH gas exchange members will need to be admitted
to Powernext through a simplified membership process.
Powernext and CEGH will establish a joint company in Vienna
to service Austrian market customers and to support the
development of new products in the central and eastern European
markets, the companies said in a statement.
The deal is subject to competition and regulatory approval
but is expected to close in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)