LONDON, June 20 French energy bourse Powernext and Austria's Central European Gas Hub (CEGH) trading platform have agreed to develop the Austrian and central and eastern European (CEE) gas markets together, they said on Monday.

Under the agreement, all spot and futures products for the Austrian gas market available on the CEGH platform will be offered on the pan-European PEGAS platform and operated according to Powernext rules.

Current CEGH gas exchange members will need to be admitted to Powernext through a simplified membership process.

Powernext and CEGH will establish a joint company in Vienna to service Austrian market customers and to support the development of new products in the central and eastern European markets, the companies said in a statement.

The deal is subject to competition and regulatory approval but is expected to close in the third quarter.

