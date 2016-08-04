FRANKFURT Aug 4 French energy bourse Powernext
and Austria's Central European Gas Hub (CEGH) plan to complete
the migration of CEGH products to Powernext's trading platform
PEGAS by the end of November, both parties said in a joint
statement on Thursday.
Powernext initially announced an agreement with CEGH in
June, saying at the time that the two partners would develop the
Austrian and Central and Eastern European gas markets jointly,
pending regulatory approval.
The agreement has now been approved by competition
authorities in France and Austria, the two companies said.
Current CEGH gas exchange members will be admitted to
Powernext through a simplified membership process and the
Powernext rule book will apply.
A joint company will be set up in Vienna with a 51 percent
Powernext shareholding and 49 percent stake for CEGH to service
Austrian market customers and support the development of new
products in the region.
CEGH Chief Executive Gottfried Steiner, who will become
managing director of the new company, said: "CEGH Gas Exchange
members will substantially benefit from this cooperation, which
will also enable spread trading to other European markets and
further increase liquidity at the Austrian virtual trading hub."
PEGAS separately said last month that Denmark's Gaspoint
Nordic exchange would also join PEGAS this year, as PEGAS seeks
to become a one-stop shop for European gas trading.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dale Hudson)