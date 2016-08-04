FRANKFURT Aug 4 French energy bourse Powernext and Austria's Central European Gas Hub (CEGH) plan to complete the migration of CEGH products to Powernext's trading platform PEGAS by the end of November, both parties said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Powernext initially announced an agreement with CEGH in June, saying at the time that the two partners would develop the Austrian and Central and Eastern European gas markets jointly, pending regulatory approval.

The agreement has now been approved by competition authorities in France and Austria, the two companies said.

Current CEGH gas exchange members will be admitted to Powernext through a simplified membership process and the Powernext rule book will apply.

A joint company will be set up in Vienna with a 51 percent Powernext shareholding and 49 percent stake for CEGH to service Austrian market customers and support the development of new products in the region.

CEGH Chief Executive Gottfried Steiner, who will become managing director of the new company, said: "CEGH Gas Exchange members will substantially benefit from this cooperation, which will also enable spread trading to other European markets and further increase liquidity at the Austrian virtual trading hub."

PEGAS separately said last month that Denmark's Gaspoint Nordic exchange would also join PEGAS this year, as PEGAS seeks to become a one-stop shop for European gas trading. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dale Hudson)