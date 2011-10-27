* Q3 EPS $0.27 vs est $0.18

* Q3 rev $245 mln vs est $247.2 mln

* Sees Q4 rev $220-$250 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Power-One Inc , the world's second-biggest maker of inverters for the solar power market, posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast weak fourth-quarter revenue citing uncertain global macroeconomic conditions.

The company's shares fell as much as 9 percent in extended trade on Thursday.

Power-One projected fourth-quarter revenue of $220-$250 million, while analysts, on average, were expecting $266.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September profit fell to $40.6 million, or 27 cents a share, from $62.9 million, or 40 cents a share, last year.

Revenue slipped 20 percent to $245 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 18 cents a share, on revenue of $247.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Power-One is a major supplier of inverters in top solar markets Italy and Germany. Italy, which accounted for about half of Power-One's sales in 2010, pared back its solar subsidies earlier this year, hurting demand in the market.

Shares of the Camarillo, Calafornia-based company closed at $4.93 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)