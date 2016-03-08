March 8 TenneT, the Dutch government-owned
operator of electrical grids in the Netherlands and Germany, on
Tuesday reported an improvement in its 2015 earnings and said it
plans to invest 22 billion euros ($24.25 billion) in new
infrastructure over the coming decade.
The company reported 2015 underlying revenue of 3.29 billion
euros ($3.63 billion), from 2.32 billion euros a year earlier,
mainly because its asset base grew due to more investments.
TenneT said it invested a record 2.4 billion euros in the
maintenance and expansion of high-voltage grids in 2015.
"We have a stable basis to finance our investment portfolio
the coming years, through debt from institutional investors and
equity from retained earnings," TenneT Chief Financial Officer
Otto Jager said in a statement.
"On the Dutch side, we expect part of the required financing
to be provided by a capital contribution from our shareholder
within the coming years," he added.
Its investment programme of 22 billion euros for the next 10
years will also be financed by the issuance of more green bonds.
TenneT's results will benefit its shareholder, the Dutch
government, which is set to receive a dividend of 196 million
euros, up from 117 million euros in 2014.
TenneT owns 40 percent of the German electricity grid.
It aims to have completed 7.1 gigawatts (GW) of offshore
wind connection capacity in Germany by 2019, exceeding the
German government's target of 6.5 GW of installed offshore wind
capacity by 2020.
In the Netherlands, maintenance of the existing onshore grid
will continue, as well as expansion to accommodate larger and
more volatile electricity flows, TenneT said.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
