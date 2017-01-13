TAIPEI Jan 13 Powertech Technology Inc is terminating its share agreement with China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said on Friday.

The exchange, in a notice about pending announcements by listed companies, said the Taiwanese chip tester and packager will detail the termination in a disclosure soon.

In November, Tsinghua Unigroup said via one of its units that its plans to take a partial share in Powertech faced rising risks due to an ongoing regulatory review in Taiwan.

Powertech could not be immediately reached for comment.