Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Jan 13 Powertech Technology Inc is terminating its share agreement with China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said on Friday.
The exchange, in a notice about pending announcements by listed companies, said the Taiwanese chip tester and packager will detail the termination in a disclosure soon.
In November, Tsinghua Unigroup said via one of its units that its plans to take a partial share in Powertech faced rising risks due to an ongoing regulatory review in Taiwan.
Powertech could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)