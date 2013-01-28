Jan 28 Powerwave Technologies Inc,
which makes wireless antennas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection on Monday as its losses ballooned over the past year.
The company listed assets of $213.5 million and liabilities
of $396.1 million, according to documents filed in the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
The company reported a net loss through the first nine
months of 2012 of $153.1 million, compared with a net loss of
$35.0 million in same period a year before, according to a
regulatory filing.
Shares of Powerwave fell 77 percent to 7.02 cents on Nasdaq
in Monday morning trade.