BRIEF-Everest Investments FY net loss widens to 22.0 million zlotys
* Reported on Monday FY operating loss of 2.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
WARSAW Nov 13 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU posted a 23-percent fall in third-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' expectations.
The Polish state-controlled insurer showed a bottom line of 843 million zlotys ($248.53 million), compared with 839 million expected by analysts.
A year earlier PZU booked an unusually high profit on its bonds portfolio, inflating net profit. (1 US dollar = 3.3919 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
DUBAI, March 21 Major Gulf stock markets were marginally higher in quiet, early trade on Tuesday, while Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties climbed after its annual general meeting discussed expansion plans.
GENEVA, March 21 Kenya's central bank expects to lift Chase Bank out of receivership soon by bringing in new shareholders, the governor of the central bank, Patrick Njoroge, said.