BRIEF-Quantum Genomics FY operating loss widens at 6.2 million euros
* Operating result for 2016 was a loss of 6.2 million euros ($6.7 million) versus a loss of 4.3 million euros in 2015
Jan 23 Poxel SA:
* Company prospectus to list on Euronext Paris regular market approved with visa by French regulator AMF on Jan. 22
* Increase in share capital by a maximum amount of 36.4 million euros ($41.3 million)
* Says to have received subscription commitments for up to 10 million euros
* Indicative price range between 6.66 euros and 8.14 euros per share
* 3,378,378 new shares to be issued within open price offer
* New shares issue includes extension clause for additional 506,756 shares and over-allotment clasue for additional 582, 770 shares Source text: bit.ly/1uoMK51
($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue 9.1 million euros ($9.8 million) versus 8.1 million euros year ago