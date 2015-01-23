Jan 23 Poxel SA:

* Company prospectus to list on Euronext Paris regular market approved with visa by French regulator AMF on Jan. 22

* Increase in share capital by a maximum amount of 36.4 million euros ($41.3 million)

* Says to have received subscription commitments for up to 10 million euros

* Indicative price range between 6.66 euros and 8.14 euros per share

* 3,378,378 new shares to be issued within open price offer

* New shares issue includes extension clause for additional 506,756 shares and over-allotment clasue for additional 582, 770 shares Source text: bit.ly/1uoMK51

($1 = 0.8819 euros)