US STOCKS-Wall St drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Adds Valeant after the bell, updates volume)
Dec 17 Pozen Inc said two versions of its experimental heart drug were rejected for the second time by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which cited deficiencies in the manufacturing plant of a supplier of an active ingredient.
Pozen's shares fell 19 percent to $7.30 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
The two drugs, PA8140 and PA32540, are being evaluated for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease in patients at risk for aspirin-induced gastric ulcers. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 14 Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, with materials stocks likely to benefit from a surge in Shanghai rebar steel futures. Investors are also watching a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to result in an interest rate hike later this week. A nearly 6 percent jump in Shanghai rebar steel futures on Monday was supported by a pickup in seasonal demand in top consumer China that also lifted Chinese iron ore from a one-month low.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as financial stocks pushed higher with bond yields ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and as some mining stocks gained from higher commodity prices.