* Raises 2011 revenue view

* Shares up as much as 7.5 pct

Nov 28 Pharmaceutical company Pozen Inc now expects to post a profit for the full-year 2011 as it will record proceeds from its migraine drug deal as revenue in the fourth quarter, sending its shares up 7.5 percent.

Last week, Pozen said it sold its right to receive royalties from its migraine drug to Canada's national pension fund for $75 million.

For 2011, the company expects to post net income of $39.5-$41.5 million, on revenue of $86-$87 million.

It had earlier forecast a net loss of $27-$29 million, on revenue of $18-19 million for 2011.

Analysts were expecting a net loss of $29 million on revenue of $16.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also expects to end 2011 with more than $110 million in cash with no debt.

Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $3.77 in early trade on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)