* H1 profit down 86 pct to 18.3 mln euros

* Analysts had forecast 5.1 mln euro net profit

* Fuel, power costs up 53 pct to 519 million euros

* Provisions for unpaid bills soared 165 pct to 142 mln euros (Adds details, CEO comment)

ATHENS, Aug 30 Greece's biggest electricity producer PPC saw its first-half profit almost wiped out by unpaid bills, taxes and rising energy costs caused by the country's debt crisis.

The state-controlled company reported net profit down 86 percent year on year to 18.3 million euros ($22.9 million) on Thursday, against an average forecast of a 5.1 million euro profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

PPC more than doubled the amount of money it sets aside to cope with nonpayment of bills by austerity-hit customers, including the government, to 142 million euros.

Unpaid bills soared after Greece's cash-strapped government hooked a highly unpopular property tax on to the company's electricity bills. PPC supplies almost all the country's homes and companies, even though it produces about 70 percent of the electricity generated in the country.

At the same time, PPC's bill for fuel and electricity generated by other producers soared by 53 percent to 519 million euros. That was fuelled by 108 million euros in extra taxes and 84 million euros paid under a market rule to boost the profitability of alternative private power producers.

PPC wants the government to overhaul the country's inefficient, highly regulated electricity market, where some corporate users subsidise below-cost electricity prices for households.

"Otherwise, the retail market can't open up to competition," PPC's Chief Executive Arthouros Zervos said in a statement.

Steeper costs outweighed the effect of an 8.4 percent rise in sales to 2.9 billion euros after the company was allowed to increase its regulated power prices on January 1.

Reducing the company's wage bill by 93 million euros under austerity laws imposed by the EU and IMF also failed to boost profitability. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Goodman)