JOHANNESBURG Nov 8 South Africa's biggest cement maker, Pretoria Portland Cement , could spend as much as $251.2 million over the next five years to boost its sales from African countries outside its home market, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"What we have done is to project ourselves forward, sort of what will it take to generate 50 percent of our revenue in the rest of Africa?" Chief Executive Officer Paul Stuiver told Reuters.

"By the time you get to the end results, assuming of course we don't take 100 percent stakes, which we don't see ourselves doing, it would probably take 1.5 to 2 billion rand."