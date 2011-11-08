JOHANNESBURG Nov 8 South Africa's biggest
cement maker, Pretoria Portland Cement , could spend as
much as $251.2 million over the next five years to boost its
sales from African countries outside its home market, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"What we have done is to project ourselves forward, sort of
what will it take to generate 50 percent of our revenue in the
rest of Africa?" Chief Executive Officer Paul Stuiver told
Reuters.
"By the time you get to the end results, assuming of course
we don't take 100 percent stakes, which we don't see ourselves
doing, it would probably take 1.5 to 2 billion rand."
