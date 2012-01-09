ATHENS Jan 9 PPC, Greece's dominant electricity producer, will likely post a borderline profit or a small loss for 2011, its chief executive said on Monday, showing the impact of a protracted recession on the company's home market.

This would be in line with analyst expectations for 2011 after PPC reported its first quarterly loss in almost two years in November due to rising fuel costs and falling demand due to austerity.

"It could be slightly positive or negative," PPC Chief Executive Arthouros Zervos told a news conference, adding there were no final figures yet.

Zervos said the firm would have to slash investment further if other means to cut debt did not work.

The state-controlled company's debt rose to 4.6 billion euros in the first nine months last year from 3.7 billion in 2007 after the firm hiked bad debt provisions, paying the price for a lengthy recession in Greece.

PPC spends about one billion euros a year to build new projects and upgrade its distribution network. To save money, the utility has scrapped a planned 135 million euro project to build a 100 MW power plant on the island of Crete.

"If things don't work...if we fail to refinance the total amounts (of debt) or if we are slow in cutting non-labour related costs, what we will be forced to do is to cut investment," he said.

The Greek state, which owns 51 percent in the company, plans to sell a stake or some lignite plants to competitors to comply with the terms of the EU/IMF bailout, but its workers have threatened to strike if this happened.

PPC's results are expected by the end of the first quarter. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Jane Merriman)