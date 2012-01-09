ATHENS Jan 9 PPC, Greece's
dominant electricity producer, will likely post a borderline
profit or a small loss for 2011, its chief executive said on
Monday, showing the impact of a protracted recession on the
company's home market.
This would be in line with analyst expectations for 2011
after PPC reported its first quarterly loss in almost two years
in November due to rising fuel costs and falling demand due to
austerity.
"It could be slightly positive or negative," PPC Chief
Executive Arthouros Zervos told a news conference, adding there
were no final figures yet.
Zervos said the firm would have to slash investment further
if other means to cut debt did not work.
The state-controlled company's debt rose to 4.6 billion
euros in the first nine months last year from 3.7 billion in
2007 after the firm hiked bad debt provisions, paying the price
for a lengthy recession in Greece.
PPC spends about one billion euros a year to build new
projects and upgrade its distribution network. To save money,
the utility has scrapped a planned 135 million euro project to
build a 100 MW power plant on the island of Crete.
"If things don't work...if we fail to refinance the total
amounts (of debt) or if we are slow in cutting non-labour
related costs, what we will be forced to do is to cut
investment," he said.
The Greek state, which owns 51 percent in the company, plans
to sell a stake or some lignite plants to competitors to comply
with the terms of the EU/IMF bailout, but its workers have
threatened to strike if this happened.
PPC's results are expected by the end of the first quarter.
