(Adds PIC comment)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South Africa's biggest
cement maker PPC has received a merger proposal from
unlisted rival Afrisam Group, PPC said on Wednesday, a tie-up
that would create a firm big enough to dominate the domestic
building material market.
PPC, whose stock has plunged in recent months due to
in-fighting between its board and former chief executive, said
it was considering the proposal.
The company did not give any details on the value of the
proposed merger.
Shares in PPC see-sawed after the announcement, rising as
much as 6.5 percent. They last traded 2.3 percent higher.
Afrisam, majority-owned by state-owned pension fund Public
Investment Corporation (PIC), is the country's second-largest
cement maker.
"We think a potential merger between PPC and Afrisam would
create a formidable cement player on the continent," Fidelis
Madavo, acting chief investment officer at PIC said in a
statement.
PIC also owns a stake in PPC but it is not represented on
the board.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock and
Mark Potter)