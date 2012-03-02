ATHENS, March 2 Greek power utility PPC
warned on Friday that its profits and sales last year
were lower than previously predicted, due to higher energy costs
and other factors.
It said it now expects to report a core profit margin of
around 14 percent, down from the 17 percent previously forecast,
and that core profits could suffer further from a possible rise
in provisions relating to payments other electricity suppliers
owe to the firm for using its grid.
The company also said it expects to report sales down by
about 6 percent last year, instead of its previous forecast for
a 5 percent decline.
In January PPC's chief executive said the company would
likely post a borderline profit or a small loss for 2011,
reflecting the impact of the country's economic crisis.
In November the company posted its first quarterly loss in
almost two years, paying the price of a recession and for having
become the tax collection vehicle of the country's cash-strapped
government.
It had then lowered its forecast for core profit margin to
about 17 percent from 20 percent previously.
The firm is expected to publish its full-year results later
this month.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)