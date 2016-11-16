(Recasts with debt levels, adds share price, CEO quote, analyst)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 South Africa's biggest cement maker, PPC Ltd, said on Wednesday its net debt had fallen by a third and commissioning of overseas projects to boost sales was on track, although higher finance costs helped depress half-year profit.

The company, along with South African builders, is struggling to grow revenue and sales, partly due to a slow roll-out of the government's planned 870 billion rand ($55 billion) infrastructure investment package over the next three years.

In response to slow sales, falling prices and a weak economic environment at home, PPC is building factories in Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo to boost sales overseas.

It has also suspended dividend payments since June.

The company said it had cut its net debt to 5.9 billion rand by the end of September, from 9.2 billion rand at the end of March, following the receipt of proceeds from a rights issue in September, which raised 4 billion rand and was heavily oversubscribed.

"With the unwinding of our broad-based black economic empowerment scheme we expect another one billion rand inflow into PPC which will probably also put us in a better cash and net debt position," Chief Executive Darryll Castle told Reuters over the phone.

"Certainly at the centre we do expect some additional de-gearing."

PPC said headline earnings per share (EPS) declined 66 percent from a year earlier to 14 cents in the six months to end-September, hurt by higher finance costs.

Headline EPS, which strips out certain one-off items, is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Shares in PPC were down 2.8 percent at 5.74 rand by 0748 GMT.

Group cement sales volumes increased by 13 percent, reflecting the impact of double-digit volume growth in the coastal regions, while revenue rose 15 percent to 5.2 billion rand.

"Mixed set of results with volumes strong, however prices have not yet recovered. Sequentially PPC has managed to post a stable operational performance, the key going forward will be whether the price increases put through by the industry hold," said Avior Capital Markets analyst Gareth Visser.

PPC did not declare a dividend as it seeks to conserve capital to reduce debt and fund projects. ($1 = 14.1501 rand) ($1 = 14.2628 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)