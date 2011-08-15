PHILADELPHIA Aug 15 Private equity firm
Carlyle Group CYL.UL is in talks to buy drug research
services provider Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc
PPDI.O, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Bloomberg earlier reported the news.
The company said in July its board had asked management to
review its strategic plan. PPD could fetch around $4 billion,
or about $35-$37 a share, industry analysts said at the time.
Carlyle and PPD were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Jessica Hall in Philadelphia, additional
reporting by Megan Davies in New York)
