NEW YORK, Nov 4 (LPC) - Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) is launching on November 8 at 10 a.m. the retail syndication of its buyout loan, sources said.

The $1.325 billion, seven-year term loan B is guided at 550bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 97 cents on the dollar.

In a pre-marketing round this past week, PPD PPDI.O was showing the loan to anchor investors at 575bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent floor and a discount of 97 cents on the dollar.

The overall loan is rounded out by a $175 million revolving line of credit. The company will also raise a $700 million senior unsecured bond.

Buyside sources who looked at the loan in its pre-marketing stage said they found the yield on the loan compelling, especially in the current market environment where loan supply is thin and investors are eager to put money to work in strong, new money deals. They also said they expected the issuer to be able to shave the yield from its original level as a result of heavy interest in the deal.

Some investors said they liked the company's business profile, its straightforward capital structure and its modest leverage.

Leverage through the senior secured bank debt is 3.8 times, while total leverage is 5.8 times.

Sponsors Carlyle Group CYL.UL and Hellman Friedman are putting in a 46 percent equity check towards the $3.9 billion purchase price.

PPD's "go-shop" period governing its buyout by the Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman ended on Nov. 1. The company did not receive any better offers. PPD also said it cleared an anti-trust issue related to the deal.

PPD will hold a special meeting of its shareholders on Nov. 29 to consider an approval of the deal and expects the deal to close this quarter.

After the recent completion of buyout loans for Emdeon and Kinetic Concepts, market sources are looking to PPD as the next source of sizeable loan supply amid relatively thin dealflow.

The debt financing is provided by Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and UBS.

