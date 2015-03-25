March 25 Pendragon Plc

* Acquisition of dealership in california

* Agreed to acquire trade and certain assets of a motor dealership located in glendale, california, usa, from texas automobiles leasing t/a lexus of glendale

* Total consideration, which includes $21.0m of goodwill, is estimated at $48.5m and will be settled in cash (Reporting By Neil Maidment)