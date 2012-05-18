(Corrects second paragraph to show Jiri Smejc will receive cash, as well as a stake in Home Credit)

PRAGUE May 18 Privately-held Czech financial group PPF said on Friday shareholder Jiri Smejc had sold his 5 percent stake in the group as well as stakes in PPF's banking assets.

In the first stage of the transaction, Smejc will receive cash and a stake in PPF's consumer credit unit Home Credit, which mainly operates in Russia.

Later, he should also gain part of PPF's stakes in Russian lender Nomos Bank and Greek group Piraeus Bank.

The statement did not give detail on the value of the transaction, nor the timing of when Smejc will get his new stakes, nor the size of the stakes he will receive.

According to PPF's website, the group, which claims to own assets worth 12.7 billion euros ($16.2 billion), held a 28.24 percent stake in Nomos Bank, and a 5.72 stake in Piraeus Bank in 2010. ($1 = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)