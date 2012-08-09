* Czech financial group sells 26.5 pct stake in Nomos bank

* Otkritie buys 19.9 pct for 12.8 billion roubles

* Nomos, Otkritie Bank in merger talks -sources

* Combination would create Russia's No.2 private lender (Adds price, quotes, background)

MOSCOW, Aug 9 Czech financial group PPF sold its stake in privately owned Russian bank Nomos on Thursday, potentially paving the way for Nomos's merger with smaller local rival Otkritie Bank.

A merger of Nomos with Otkritie, which sources have told Reuters is on the cards, would create Russia's second largest private lender after Alfa Bank in a domestic banking sector dominated by state-controlled competitors.

PPF - majority owned by the Czech Republic's richest man, private investor Petr Kellner, announced the sale of its 26.5 percent stake late on Wednesday, saying it wanted to develop other Russian assets and fund expansion in Asia.

The bulk of PPF's Nomos stake, or 19.9 percent, went to Otkritie Bank's main owner Otkritie Financial Corp, which confirmed the transaction on Thursday, saying the price paid for the stake was 12.8 billion roubles ($405.40 million).

Nomos added that the rest of PPF's stake - or 6.6 percent - was bought by Russian businessmen Alexander Mamut and Oleg Malis. The bank did not disclose the price.

The deal with Otkritie values Nomos at 64.4 billion roubles or 11 percent below the bank's market capitalisation by the end of trading on Wednesday, sending Nomos shares down on Thursday as one of the worst performing in Moscow.

The implied price was 696.6 roubles ($22.00) per share. It closed down by 8.15 percent in Moscow at 721 roubles, shedding over 10 percent in London by 1502 GMT. Overall the MICEX index was almost flat at the closing in Moscow.

Nomos is the No.13 Russian bank by assets, while Otkritie Bank is No. 34. They had a combined 618 billion roubles in assets at the end of the second quarter, according to Interfax data.

PPF, which first invested in then unlisted Nomos in 2007, said it would expand consumer credit lender Home Credit and invest in Russian real estate projects and consumer electronics retailer Eldorado.

The sale would also enable PPF to participate in a Czech mobile phone licence tender later this year.

MERGER TALKS

State-controlled banks account for more than 50 percent of the Russian banking system's assets, which has prompted private players to seek deals to increase their weight domestically, where overall assets are equivalent to around 76 percent of Russia's gross domestic product.

If the merger between Nomos and Otkritie materialises, it would be the biggest of its kind in Russia since 2008, when privately-owned MDM and Ursa joined forces.

Disagreements over strategy meant they have since failed to expand their market share. The enlarged MDM bank, resulting from the merger with Ursa, is currently ranked only 17th by assets.

Mamut is already a minority shareholder in Nomos and the co-owner of Russian precious metals miner, Polymetal. Polymetal shareholder ICT group owns almost 40 percent of Nomos, while 25 percent is freely floated.

Apart from Otkritie Financial Corp, Otkritie Bank shareholders include the Deposit Insurance Agency - Russia's equivalent of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation - with a 24 percent stake and the International Finance Corp with 14 percent.

Otkritie Financial Corp. is owned by its directors, state-controlled VTB and minority shareholder Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet privatisations. ($1=31.5737 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by John Stonestreet and Mike Nesbit)