PRAGUE, June 19 Czech investment group PPF, owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, has sold a 20 percent stake in Russian electronics retailer Eldorado to the Emma group, it said on Friday.

PPF also bought stakes worth 2 percent in both Home Credit and Air Bank from Emma. The deals will lift PPF's share in the two lenders to 88.6 percent each, while Emma's stake in each will fall to 11.4 percent.

Financial details of the transactions were not released.

Emma is the investment vehicle of Czech investor Jiri Smejc, a longtime business partner of Kellner.

Last year, the two groups announced plans for Emma to buy into the Russian retailer, which is due to expand in the coming years.

Eldorado competes with Russian firm M.video and Media-Markt, a unit of German retailer Metro in a highly fragmented market. It has more stores than any of its rivals but lags market leader M.video in terms of sales.