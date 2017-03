June 30 Coatings maker PPG Industries Inc said it would buy Mexico-based Consorcio Comex SA de CV, an architectural and industrial coatings company, for $2.3 billion.

Privately held Comex has eight manufacturing plants and six distribution centers and had sales of about $1 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)