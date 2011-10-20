* Q3 EPS $1.96 vs. Street forecast $1.92
* Revenue up 11 pct to $3.85 bln; misses Street
Oct 20 PPG Industries Inc (PPG.N) posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the paint
and coatings producer successfully raised prices and slashed
costs.
For the third quarter, the company posted net income of
$311 million, or $1.96 per share, compared with $262 million,
or $1.58 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.92 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $3.85 billion. Analysts had
expected $3.88 billion.
Shares of the Pittsburgh-based company have slipped 6.2
percent so far this year, closing Wednesday at $78.84.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)