* Q3 EPS $1.96 vs. Street forecast $1.92

* Revenue up 11 pct to $3.85 bln; misses Street

Oct 20 PPG Industries Inc (PPG.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the paint and coatings producer successfully raised prices and slashed costs.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $311 million, or $1.96 per share, compared with $262 million, or $1.58 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.92 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $3.85 billion. Analysts had expected $3.88 billion.

Shares of the Pittsburgh-based company have slipped 6.2 percent so far this year, closing Wednesday at $78.84. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)