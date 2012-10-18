Oct 18 Chemicals producer PPG Industries Inc posted a 9 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as cost cuts helped offset nearly flat revenue growth.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $339 million, or $2.18 per share, compared with $311 million, or $1.96 per share, in the year-ago period.

Net sales slipped less than 1 percent to $3.85 billion.

Pittsburgh-based PPG cut its cost of sales 3 percent to $2.3 billion.