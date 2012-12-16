Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 16 PPL Corp : * Unit 2 at PPL susquehanna nuclear plant shuts down * Says unit 2 at the PPL susquehanna nuclear power plant automatically shut
down early Sunday morning during routine testing of a valve on the unit's
main turbine system * Says operators have confirmed all systems responded as expected and the
reactor is in a safe and stable condition * Says susquehanna employees are investigating why the testing caused the
shutdown. * Says unit 1 is operating safely at full power * Says susquehanna plant, located in luzerne county about 7 miles north of
Berwick, Pennsylvania is owned jointly by PPL susquehanna llc and allegheny
electric cooperative inc
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
LONDON, Feb 24 The chief executive of Peugeot said it was not in his nature to close car plants as he discussed the potential takeover of GM's British brand Vauxhall, the head of the country's biggest union told reporters on Friday.