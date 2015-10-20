HONG KONG, Oct 20 (IFR) - The People's Bank of China is
marketing a one-year Dim Sum benchmark at around 3.30%. The
renminbi bonds will be issued in London, and will be the PBoC's
first overseas sale of paper.
The offering is seen as part of a push by China to promote
international use of the renminbi, in order to boost the
currency's chances of being added to the basket that underlies
International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights when a
review is held next month.
Jim Veneau, head of fixed income, Asia, at Axa Investment
Managers, wrote yesterday that the notes would probably yield 3%
or higher. "Valuation-wise, this is considered attractive since
10-year onshore Chinese government bonds yield only 3%," wrote
Veneau. He added that the total offering size was expected to be
up to 5 billion renminbi ($786 million).
The net proceeds from the unrated, fixed-rate, senior
unsecured notes will be used to support the Chinese central
bank's functions.
The purpose of issuing the bonds is to increase the supply
of high-quality bonds in offshore renminbi markets, support
international investor needs in trading and liquidity, increase
high-grade collateral offshore, and provide a better benchmark
interest rate for renminbi offshore markets, according to a
prospectus.
ICBC and HSBC are joint global coordinators and bookrunners.
Other bookrunners include Agricultural Bank of China (Dubai
International Financial Centre branch), Bank of China, Bank of
Communications, China Construction Bank and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)